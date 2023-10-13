Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Plans Dividend of $1.35

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3455 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
