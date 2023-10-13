Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Shares Up 0.7%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.52. 127,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,532,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Guardforce AI Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFAI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

