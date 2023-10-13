Guggenheim Cuts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $99.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of ETR opened at $93.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

