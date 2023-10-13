Guggenheim Cuts NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $41.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWE. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 971.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

