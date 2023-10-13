Guggenheim Lowers American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $126.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $118.33 on Monday. American Water Works has a one year low of $115.39 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.