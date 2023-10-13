Guggenheim Trims Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Target Price to $76.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 60.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

