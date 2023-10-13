Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.97

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $11.44. Guild shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Guild Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $697.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.86 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Guild by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 0.9% during the first quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

