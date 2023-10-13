Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

FMC Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

