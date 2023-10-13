Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $148,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

