Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

