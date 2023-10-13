Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,362,000 after buying an additional 303,787 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $75.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

