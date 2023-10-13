Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $210.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.