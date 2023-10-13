Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,624 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.