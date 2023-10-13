Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.88 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

