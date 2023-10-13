Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 848 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,398,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,956,000 after buying an additional 195,924 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $275.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

