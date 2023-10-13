Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.