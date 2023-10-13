Head to Head Analysis: Generac (NYSE:GNRC) and Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA)

Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) and Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Generac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erayak Power Solution Group $26.91 million 0.41 $3.48 million N/A N/A Generac $4.56 billion 1.38 $399.50 million $2.41 42.09

Generac has higher revenue and earnings than Erayak Power Solution Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.6% of Generac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Generac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Generac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A Generac 4.64% 14.23% 6.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Erayak Power Solution Group and Generac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Generac 2 7 11 0 2.45

Generac has a consensus price target of $142.74, indicating a potential upside of 40.71%. Given Generac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generac is more favorable than Erayak Power Solution Group.

Summary

Generac beats Erayak Power Solution Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products. It also provides commercial and industrial products comprising cleaner-burning natural gas fueled generators; light-commercial standby generators and related transfer switches; stationary generators and related transfer switches; single-engine industrial generators; industrial standby generators; industrial transfer switches; light towers, mobile generators, and mobile energy storage systems; and aftermarket service parts and product accessories. The company distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce partners, electrical, HVAC and solar wholesalers, catalogs, equipment rental companies and distributors, and solar installers; and directly to end users. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

