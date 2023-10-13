Head to Head Comparison: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $84.58 million 3.96 $65.56 million $2.33 6.29 BTCS $1.69 million 7.72 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.60

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.43%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than BTCS.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 61.07% 18.07% 3.79% BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats BTCS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

