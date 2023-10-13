Head to Head Survey: Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) & China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.95% China Green Agriculture -12.95% -12.31% -8.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and China Green Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.45 million 1.61 $18.78 million $0.26 41.04 China Green Agriculture $132.51 million 0.20 -$98.36 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than China Green Agriculture.

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bioceres Crop Solutions and China Green Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 121.81%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than China Green Agriculture.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats China Green Agriculture on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

About China Green Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production). It offers humic acid-based compound, blended, organic compound, slow-release, compound, highly concentrated water-soluble, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated a network of 1,398 distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. It also exports its products through contracted distributors to various countries, including India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.