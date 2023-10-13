Head-To-Head Survey: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) & FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bon Natural Life alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 9.73% 23.31% 14.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.0% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bon Natural Life and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $30.37 million 0.11 $6.24 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.01 $4.43 million $0.77 25.32

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than FitLife Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bon Natural Life and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Bon Natural Life on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Free Report)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.