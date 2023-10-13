Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.67 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.57%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

