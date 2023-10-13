Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -269.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.