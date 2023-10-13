Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Hecla Mining worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

