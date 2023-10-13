Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.88. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 1,737,610 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HL. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 14.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

