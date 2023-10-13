Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,562,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

