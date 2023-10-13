Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Mizuho raised their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Herbalife Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $13.59 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

