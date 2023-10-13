Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.81.

Hershey Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $187.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a one year low of $186.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

