Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $156.32 on Monday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

