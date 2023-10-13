High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.09. 78,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 61,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.
High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.