High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.09. 78,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 61,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.