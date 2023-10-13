Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Lowered by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $157.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.50.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

