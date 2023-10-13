Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.31. The company had a trading volume of 69,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.10 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

