Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $38,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.26. 785,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.93.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

