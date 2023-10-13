Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.60-$9.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.07.

NASDAQ HON opened at $183.94 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

