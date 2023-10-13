Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Decreased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,974 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 379,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,712 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

