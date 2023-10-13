Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.
