HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.55.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

