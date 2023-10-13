Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $586.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $580.00 to $586.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $593.10.

NYSE HUM opened at $499.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.47 and its 200-day moving average is $486.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

