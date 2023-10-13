Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 9.9 %

HUM opened at GBX 9.45 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.05. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £56.88 million, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

