Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 9.9 %
HUM opened at GBX 9.45 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.05. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £56.88 million, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56.
About Hummingbird Resources
