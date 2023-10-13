Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Huntington Bancshares worth $156,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

