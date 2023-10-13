Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities cut shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hyliion Price Performance

NYSE HYLN opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,227.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 26.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

