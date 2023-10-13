Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Downgraded to Underweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyliion

Hyliion Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,227.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 76.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 61.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 268,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 235.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 101,030 shares during the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.