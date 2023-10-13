iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at Desjardins

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.05.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAG

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG opened at C$84.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.63. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$68.60 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.54.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.4626683 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.