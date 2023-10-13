Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $4.48 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $525.54 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

