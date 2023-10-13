IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 32,075 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 881.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 287,815 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.