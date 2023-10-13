IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,409 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $193.01 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,712 shares of company stock worth $29,565,787 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

