IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $178.76 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.