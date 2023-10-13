IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $107.35 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.36.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

