IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 12,714 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 369.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

