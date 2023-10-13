IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,699 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,388 shares of company stock worth $12,943,630. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

