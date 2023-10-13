IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

